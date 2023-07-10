Terminally ill boy dies after final wish fulfilled by Johnny Depp
A terminally ill boy whose wish was fulfilled after Johnny Depp sent him a video message as pirate Captain Jack Sparrow has died.
Kori Parkin-Stovell, was born with a heart condition and was on palliative care after two failed transplants.
The 11-year-old, who set up a YouTube channel which attracted more than 200,000 subscribers, died at home in his mum's arms on Sunday July 9.
His mum Pixi said "we are broken beyond belief at the loss".
In a statement, she added: "I would like to thank everyone who has supported Kori and followed his journey.
"He was humbled and overjoyed at so much in life and we ask that people don't forget him, now he has set sail on his biggest adventure yet."
In an emotional video on Sunday evening shortly after Kori's death, Pixi also said: "I am beside him right now. He went fairly peacefully. He is currently lying in his bed - I'm in his bedroom. His captain's hat is beside his bed and he has a pirate flag over him.
"I would like to ask that you carry on Kori's channel subs, interact with his videos, because I am not letting his channel go and for all those people who tried to make Kori's wish come true while he was here, thank you.
"I don't know what to do - he was my baby boy."
Kori, of Ripley, Derbyshire, was was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome - meaning the left side of his heart was under developed.
Surgeons gave Kori a new heart in 2018 but the organ was rejected and he underwent a second transplant in January 2020. However, after a traumatic and painful procedure, again his body did not accept the heart.
He, his family and medical teams had made the difficult decision to not face the ordeal of a third heart transplant.
One of Kori's last wishes was to speak to his idol Captain Jack Sparrow - and the actor responded in style in December with the help of charity Make a Wish.
It was also his dream to reach 100,000 YouTube subscribers, which he surpassed. As well as Johnny Depp, Kori's subscribers also include fellow Hollywood star and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Ripley Town Council has paid tribute on Facebook.
It said Kori - who switched on the Ripley Christmas Lights last year - was "a very special member of our community".
The council added: "Our thoughts are with his amazing family, friends and staff at Ripley St. John's School at this sad time.
"Kori's story of his heart transplant journey spread across the world with the help of American movie star, Johnny Depp.
"Kori has many fans, not only in our community but across the world who will miss him.
"Rest in Peace, Captain Kori."
