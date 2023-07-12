Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp pays tribute to young fan
Johnny Depp has paid tribute to a young fan who died of an incurable heart condition, aged 11.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star had already sent Kori Stovell, of Ripley, Derbyshire, a video message as his character, Captain Jack Sparrow.
The video fulfilled the final wish of Kori, who died on Sunday.
Posting on Instagram, Depp wrote: "Sail on my fellow Captain! You humbled and amazed us with the courage and strength to be able to smile through it all."
The 60-year-old star's tribute continued: "You've shown every one of us how to stay ahead of the curve with grace, humor, an incomprehensible understanding and unparalleled dignity.
"You are a warrior, mate... We will meet again on the highest of seas... All my love and respect to you and your family, always!!! X JD."
Kori, who was on palliative care after two failed transplants, died at home in his mum Pixi's arms.
Following his death, she said: "We are broken beyond belief at the loss."
Kori was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart was under developed.
Surgeons gave him a new heart in 2018 but the organ was rejected and he underwent a second transplant in January 2020.
However, his body rejected it and he, his family and medical teams had made the difficult decision to not face the ordeal of a third heart transplant.
One of Kori's last wishes was to speak to his idol Captain Jack Sparrow - and the actor responded in December with the help of charity Make-A-Wish.
It was also his dream to reach 100,000 YouTube subscribers, which he surpassed.
As well as Johnny Depp, Kori's subscribers also include fellow Hollywood star and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
