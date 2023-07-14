Clowne: Family pays tribute after passenger dies in car crash
The family of a man who died after the car he was travelling in hit a tree have paid tribute to "a devoted husband, father, brother, and son".
Jason Steven Goodall was a passenger in the back of a white Mazda 3 when it left the road and hit a tree in Mansfield Road, Clowne, at about 00:10 BST on 8 July.
The 38-year-old, of St Lawrence Avenue in Bolsover, died at the scene.
A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with his death.
Derbyshire Police said the suspect was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving and later released on bail pending further inquiries.
In a statement released by police, Mr Goodall's wife said: "Jason was a devoted husband, father, brother, and son. He will always be missed and we all love him so much."
Officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact police.
