Stenson Fields: Pedestrian seriously hurt in car crash
- Published
A man has potentially life-threatening injuries after reportedly being hit by a car in Derby.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Wragley Way in the Stenson Fields area just before 17:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers said they were called after reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
Wragley Way was closed overnight at the junction with Beaufort Road, at the Arleston Lane end, but has since reopened.
An appeal for witnesses has been made by police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.