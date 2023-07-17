HMP Sudbury: Robber and burglar abscond from open prison
Two inmates have absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire.
Jaye Whitten and Justin Poynton failed to return to HMP Sudbury on Friday, Derbyshire Police said.
Whitten was jailed for six years in 2021 for robbery and attempted burglary and Poynton was sentenced to four years in 2022 for burglary and fraud.
Police said it was not known if the men left the prison together or remained together, and asked for anyone with information to get in touch.
Whitten, 37, who was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court, has links to the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire areas. He is of thin build with grey hair, blue eyes and has tattoos on his arms and torso.
Poynton, 46, who was jailed at Derby Crown Court, has links to the Derby area and is 5ft 10in tall with grey hair, blue eyes and has numerous tattoos on his neck, hands and arms, the force added.
