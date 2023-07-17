Repton School: Teacher jailed for abuse of girls in 1990s banned
- Published
A former teacher jailed for abusing pupils at a private school in Derbyshire has been banned from the profession.
Simon Clague worked at Repton School in the 1990s and admitted charges of indecent assault shortly before a scheduled trial.
The 57-year-old, once of The Pastures in Repton, was jailed for seven years and 11 months in March 2022.
The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) issued an indefinite prohibition order.
'Calculated and motivated'
During his sentencing hearing at Derby Crown Court, three women said Clague - who admitted eight counts of indecent assault and one of gross indecency - had betrayed their trust and affected both their schooling and adult lives.
A judge said he "used and abused" his position "for sexual gratification".
In a statement after the sentencing, Repton School said it was "profoundly sorry that the school failed to protect this man's victims", adding any former pupils looking to contact the institution "will be taken extremely seriously".
In its report, the TRA said Clague "groomed the pupils for his own sexual pleasure", adding his actions were "calculated and motivated".
It added a prohibition order with no review period "is necessary to maintain public confidence and is proportionate and in the public interest".
"His behaviour fundamentally breached the standard of conduct expected of a teacher, and he exploited his position of trust," it said.
