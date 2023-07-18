Derbyshire PCSO sent groin photo to woman he met on duty

Derbyshire Police HQ
A disciplinary hearing organised by Derbyshire Police was held on 12 July

A former police community support officer (PCSO) sent pictures of "a male groin area" to a woman he met on duty.

The unnamed staff member resigned from Derbyshire Police in May last year, after which a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began.

Finding a claim of gross misconduct proven, the watchdog said he "abused his position by engaging in sexualised conversations".

A hearing found he would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.

The IOPC said the PCSO met a woman "through the course of his duties" in April 2022, after which he "made contact with the woman via Facebook and sent her inappropriate and graphic photographs including of a male groin area".

He also asked if she had "any sex videos" and requested to see her tattoos, as well as discussing keeping the conversations "secret".

A disciplinary hearing overseen by Derbyshire Police took place on 12 July, where it was determined the PCSO "breached standards of professional behaviour and would have been dismissed".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.