Derbyshire PCSO sent groin photo to woman he met on duty
A former police community support officer (PCSO) sent pictures of "a male groin area" to a woman he met on duty.
The unnamed staff member resigned from Derbyshire Police in May last year, after which a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began.
Finding a claim of gross misconduct proven, the watchdog said he "abused his position by engaging in sexualised conversations".
A hearing found he would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.
The IOPC said the PCSO met a woman "through the course of his duties" in April 2022, after which he "made contact with the woman via Facebook and sent her inappropriate and graphic photographs including of a male groin area".
He also asked if she had "any sex videos" and requested to see her tattoos, as well as discussing keeping the conversations "secret".
A disciplinary hearing overseen by Derbyshire Police took place on 12 July, where it was determined the PCSO "breached standards of professional behaviour and would have been dismissed".