Ripley: Boy, 12, spends 100th night in tent in back garden
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has spent his 100th consecutive night under canvas after undertaking a camp-out challenge to raise money for an animal charity.
Daniel camped out in his back garden in Ripley, Derbyshire, in a tent he bought himself, to raise money for Blue Cross.
He was inspired by fundraiser Max Woosey, who camped out for three years.
Ending his challenge, Daniel said: "I feel a bit upset but I'm also ready to go back up to my room because it's been a bit cold out here."
Daniel, a pupil at Ripley Academy, said he first got the idea for his challenge after seeing Max, known as the Boy in the Tent, on TV.
At first, his mum Sarah was not keen, but once Daniel had bought a tent and spent his own money to create a gravel area on which to pitch it, she relented.
"I couldn't really say no at that point. It was something he really, really wanted to do and he was passionate about so I had to go with it," she said.
Daniel has so far raised more than £570 for Blue Cross, having smashed his original target of £250.
"I am absolutely beyond proud of him," said Sarah.
"I honestly didn't think he'd do it - after the first night, it was so cold and frosty... but once he'd started, there was no way he was going to not do it. His dedication and commitment is absolutely amazing."
Daniel's dad Dean said: "He's done it - 100 days in a tent, and me and his mum and his family - everybody - the school, couldn't be prouder of him."
Daniel, who was kept company by family dog Fudge, said he had enjoyed camping out, but that the weather was rarely perfect.
"Most nights have been too hot or too cold or too wet, really," he said.
On completing his challenge, he was presented with an outstanding contribution award by Laura Forster, his head of year at Ripley Academy.
She said he was a "true credit" to the school, adding: "Daniel, you are nothing short of remarkable. Well done."
Becky Smith, a regional fundraiser for the charity, said: "All of the staff and animals at Blue Cross are so grateful to Daniel for supporting Blue Cross. He is a superstar."
Daniel's mum said the garden would look empty without his blue tent there, but added: "I've got no doubt that over the summer holidays, the big tent will be up on the lawn and him and his brothers will be out there... so I don't think we'll be able to keep him from being outside for very long."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.