Council to replace crossings on major Derby roundabout
- Published
Motorist can expect 15 weeks of roadworks at one of Derby's busiest roundabouts.
Derby City Council said work to change the traffic signals on Kingsway island would start on Monday 24 July.
They are being replaced with three Toucan crossings in a bid to make the route safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
The council said it hoped the changes would encourage more people choose "active travel" options.
The new crossings will be located on either side of the roundabout on the A5111 and on Kingsway Boulevard, which leads to a residential estate.
The work has been timed to coincide with the school summer holiday, when there is usually less traffic.
Councillor Carmel Swan said: "These works will provide safe connections over the outer ring road, making the route safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
"By making active travel a more attractive option we hope this will encourage more people to leave the car behind when they can, and walk or cycle instead."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.