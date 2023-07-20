Derbyshire hospice chosen for DIY SOS's Big Build project
A Derbyshire hospice is to get a new children's counselling and therapy centre as part of the DIY SOS TV show.
Along with BBC's Children in Need, the programme has chosen the Risley-based Treetops for its Big Build project.
The centre will be a "welcoming space where we can care for hundreds of bereaved children and young people from the local community", organisers said.
Presenter Nick Knowles will be joined by BBC Radio 2 presenters and a team of volunteers for the 10-day challenge.
The project is designed to provide a lasting legacy to complement Radio 2 in the Park, a concert in Leicester's Victoria Park, which is taking place on 16 and 17 September.
Treetops has been supporting adults with life-limiting conditions for 40 years, and working with BBC Children in Need since 2010 to provide counselling to hundreds of bereaved children and families.
Jules Kirk, therapeutic services manager at Treetops, said: "We are absolutely over the Moon to have the DIY SOS and Radio 2 team come to Derbyshire to create a brand-new counselling and therapy centre within our grounds in Risley.
"This will make an immeasurable difference to hundreds of children and their families in our local community."
DIY SOS has also put out an appeal for any local tradespeople who wish to volunteer to get in touch.
It is holding a trades day at Treetops Hospice on 15 August.
