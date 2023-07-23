Derbyshire residents asked for views on anti-social driving order
- Published
Residents are being consulted on a plan to stop anti-social driving.
North East Derbyshire District Council has proposed introducing a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) from the autumn.
It said it wanted to crack down on dangerous driving, racing and stunts being performed.
There were 232 reports of nuisance vehicles in the first six months of this year, the council said.
The local authority is working with Derbyshire Police to introduce a PSPO and a survey has been launched to gather public opinions.
It said the order - that prohibits taking part in certain activities - would improve safety for residents and businesses.
Nigel Barker, leader of North East Derbyshire District Council, said: "This order gives us the opportunity to put a stop to anti-social behaviour through dangerous driving.
"I want to be clear that this order will be aimed at those who are driving dangerously, performing stunts which could seriously hurt or injure innocent people.
"We are not penalising law-abiding car enthusiasts."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.