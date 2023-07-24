Woodville: Lamp-post hit by car falls into side of house
A woman has been arrested after a car hit a lamp-post, which then fell into the side of a house.
A wall was also badly damaged in the crash on High Street in Woodville, Derbyshire.
Officers said the driver of the car left the scene of the crash, which happened just after midnight on Monday.
A police spokesman said a woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath and assaulting a police officer.
