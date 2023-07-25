Covid: Erewash half-marathon and triathlon events cancelled
- Published
A half-marathon and triathlon in Erewash have been cancelled due to a lack of entrants.
The 13.1-mile run was planned to start from Long Eaton's West Park Leisure Centre on 5 August with the triathlon the following day.
Organisers said the events were on course to match the entries at the sister competitions they oversee in Birmingham before the Covid pandemic.
But too few have signed up to make this year's events viable.
Organisers StuWeb added both had proved popular in the past, but only about 200 took part last year, which was "a major dip" on previous events.
A spokesman said: "It is with regret that we are cancelling the Erewash Triathlon and Half Marathon.
"Numbers are unusually low and due to this, the event is not viable."
The organisers added the £30 entry fees for this year's events would be refunded "in the coming days".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk