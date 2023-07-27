Derbyshire: Heage Windmill, near Belper, has sails removed for repair work
- Published
A landmark windmill is looking different after work to remove its sails began as part of a repair and refurbishment programme.
Work at Heage Windmill, near Belper, Derbyshire, is due to last 11 weeks and will also involve the removal of its cap, the domed roof of its tower.
The work has ben funded by donations from individuals, companies and organisations
Removal of the cap is due to take place on Monday, weather permitting.
The mill is the last stone-towered, six-sailed windmill in England and the only working windmill in Derbyshire.
Completed in 1797 and fully restored in 2002, the windmill sits atop a hill looking towards the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site.
It will continue to be open to the public between 11:00 and 16:00 BST while the work is taking place.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.