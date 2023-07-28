Derbyshire police officer charged with assaulting man and boy
A Derbyshire police officer has been charged with assaulting a man and a 15-year-old boy in separate incidents.
PC Shaun Elliott, 53, is due to appear before Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The charges arise from two Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigations.
He is accused of assaulting the man during an arrest in Buxton in December and assaulting the teenager at a petrol station in the town in January.
Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed the officer had been removed from frontline duties.
The IOPC said a complaint was issued around force used by PC Elliott during the arrest of a man at Buxton Police Station on 30 December 2022, which led to the first charge.
The police watchdog also investigated a conduct referral from Derbyshire Constabulary following an incident at a petrol station in Buxton on 4 January, during which a 15-year-old boy was allegedly Tasered.
This incident led to the second charge against PC Elliott, the IOPC said.
Charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after the IOPC passed files of evidence from the investigations following their completion in June.
Deputy Chief Constable Simon Blatchly said: "The charges brought against PC Elliott are very serious and, should they be found proven, would fall well below the standards that we expect of our officers."
