Owen Fairclough: Two deny murder of man found on country path
Two men have denied murdering a 21-year-old whose body was found on a country path in Derbyshire.
Owen Fairclough was found dead on the path near Risley Lane, Breaston, on 23 June.
At Derby Crown Court on Monday, Jack Towell, 21, and David Oswald, 30, pleaded not guilty to murder and having an offensive weapon.
Jason Hill, 21, also charged with murder, was not asked to enter pleas. All three were remanded in custody.
Mr Towell, of Castle Boulevard, Nottingham, appeared in court in an all-grey tracksuit, with Mr Oswald, of Granville Square, Birmingham, appearing via video link from HMP Nottingham.
Mr Hill, 21, of Derby Road, Risley, also appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham.
All three will appear at Derby Crown Court on 23 October, and a trial has been provisionally pencilled in for 22 January next year.
Mr Fairclough, whose cause of death has not been disclosed, was described by his family as "a loving young man" who loved his family and cooking.
