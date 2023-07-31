Derbyshire PC denies assault of boy, 15, in Taser incident
A Derbyshire police officer has denied two separate assaults, including one in which a Taser was allegedly used on a 15-year-old boy.
PC Shaun Elliott is accused of assaulting the teenager at a petrol station in Buxton in January and assaulting a man during an arrest at Buxton Police Station in December.
He denied two charges during a hearing at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The 53-year-old was released on bail.
He was told he will go on trial at the same court on 8 November charged with assault by beating in relation to the alleged Taser incident.
The other charge - assault occasioning actual bodily harm - will be transferred to Derby Crown Court, where the defendant, from Ashbourne, was told to appear on 29 August.
