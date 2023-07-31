'Unphotogenic' dog waits six months to be rehomed

Izzy sat looking at camera
RSPCA staff say there has been very little interest in the seven-year-old dog
By Chris Waring
BBC News

A dog who "doesn't take the best photo" has been waiting six months to be adopted, the RSPCA has said.

Izzy, a shar pei-Staffordshire bull terrier cross, has received very little interest from visitors at the charity's shelter in Derby.

Kennel team leader, Leanne Bojko, said: "On some of her photos, no matter how hard we try, she doesn't always take the best photo. I feel her pain.

"She loves with every fibre of her being."

Izzy has already waited more than six months for a new home

When seven-year-old Izzy first came in to the shelter, she had little to no socialisation with other dogs.

Ms Bojko said: "The longer she's here the more almost accustomed to the life she'll become and that's not what we want for her.

"It's always a mixture of emotions [when animals leave the shelter]. You're always happy, a little bit nervous as well.

"I think we'll be more happy than sad to see her finally get into that home environment.

"She will be a cracking member of the family. She will be happy."

