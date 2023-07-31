'Unphotogenic' dog waits six months to be rehomed
A dog who "doesn't take the best photo" has been waiting six months to be adopted, the RSPCA has said.
Izzy, a shar pei-Staffordshire bull terrier cross, has received very little interest from visitors at the charity's shelter in Derby.
Kennel team leader, Leanne Bojko, said: "On some of her photos, no matter how hard we try, she doesn't always take the best photo. I feel her pain.
"She loves with every fibre of her being."
When seven-year-old Izzy first came in to the shelter, she had little to no socialisation with other dogs.
Ms Bojko said: "The longer she's here the more almost accustomed to the life she'll become and that's not what we want for her.
"It's always a mixture of emotions [when animals leave the shelter]. You're always happy, a little bit nervous as well.
"I think we'll be more happy than sad to see her finally get into that home environment.
"She will be a cracking member of the family. She will be happy."
