Pink grasshopper 'from Barbie Land' spotted in Derbyshire

A pink grasshopperCarole Boon
The insect's pink hue makes it vulnerable to predators
By Alex Thorp
BBC News

An unusual pink grasshopper has been photographed in Derbyshire.

The insect, which is coloured pink due to a genetic mutation, was found in Hartington Meadows, near Buxton.

The field grasshopper nymph may lose its colour as it grows or it might develop into a purple-coloured adult, according to the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

"We aren't ruling out them visiting from Barbie Land," the trust joked on social media.

'Hey Barbie!'

The insect's pink hue is a result of erythrism, a congenital condition that causes too much red pigment and not enough black.

Carole Boon, who manages the Derbyshire Biological Records Centre, photographed the grasshopper while on a training day.

"They may not survive long as they are easily spotted by predators," she said.

"They're not a rare species but it is an unusual colour."

The wildlife trust shared the photo on their Facebook page with the caption: "Hey Barbie!"

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.