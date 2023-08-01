Pink grasshopper 'from Barbie Land' spotted in Derbyshire
An unusual pink grasshopper has been photographed in Derbyshire.
The insect, which is coloured pink due to a genetic mutation, was found in Hartington Meadows, near Buxton.
The field grasshopper nymph may lose its colour as it grows or it might develop into a purple-coloured adult, according to the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.
"We aren't ruling out them visiting from Barbie Land," the trust joked on social media.
'Hey Barbie!'
The insect's pink hue is a result of erythrism, a congenital condition that causes too much red pigment and not enough black.
Carole Boon, who manages the Derbyshire Biological Records Centre, photographed the grasshopper while on a training day.
"They may not survive long as they are easily spotted by predators," she said.
"They're not a rare species but it is an unusual colour."
The wildlife trust shared the photo on their Facebook page with the caption: "Hey Barbie!"
