Buxton: Councillors told to refuse refugee housing plans
Planning officers have recommended proposals for asylum seeker accommodation at a student halls are refused.
The University of Derby has applied to change the use of High Peak student halls in Buxton to housing for refugees.
The multi-storey building with 274 rooms and shared dining areas has been empty since 2019.
High Peak Borough councillors will consider the application on Monday.
The university is applying for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed use, an assessment as to whether or not the plans require planning permission from the council.
It said the change of use "would allow the space to be used by non-students, rather than stand empty".
In a statement, it added: "The University of Derby, like many in the local community, believes that we should support those in need whenever we can.
"We are fortunate to be in a position where we can provide some limited help to individuals who have fled their country."
Derbyshire Police said they were worried the location would be unsuitable due to "ongoing policing concerns and activity" and the vulnerabilities of people placed at the site.
A report - published ahead of next week's borough council meeting - said the authority had received 1,400 objections and 14 comments of support.
Planning officers cited that the students' use of the halls had "particular characteristics", such as that occupation was not all-year round, and that students often had access to local services at their "home address".
Recommending that the certificate of lawfulness be refused, they added: "The use as described and proposed is of an excessively broad scope which is likely to include considerable variables with material difference in their character and effects.
"It has not been possible to reach the planning judgment and state with confidence that use by all 'non students' would not give rise to a material change of use and involve development. In these respects the proposed use as described in the application cannot be considered lawful."
