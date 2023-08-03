Man and teenager injured in Littleover garage crash
A 19-year-old driver and his teenage passenger have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a garage, seriously damaging it.
Police said they were called to reports of a collision on Manor Road, in Littleover, Derby, just after 20:00 BST on Sunday.
The Mercedes A Class caused "significant damage" to the property.
The man and teenager's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, and police have appealed for witnesses.
