Spondon: Improvements planned at 'unsafe' pedestrian tunnel
- Published
Plans have been drawn up to try and prevent anti-social behaviour around a pedestrian tunnel in Derby.
Councillors say they want to tackle issues including drug taking and nuisance motorbike riding around the Arnhem Terrace tunnel in Spondon.
The tunnel, which passes under the A52 Brian Clough Way, is owned by National Highways.
A series of measures have been set out, intended to make the tunnel safer for people who use it.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said National Highways had ordered new brighter LED lights, which "can make it uncomfortable on the eyes for any prolonged stay inside the tunnel".
It also intends to clean and repaint the tunnel using vandal-proof paint, which allows graffiti to be more easily washed off.
Thorny plants and shrubs will be planted to deter people climbing on the sides and top of the tunnel.
The works will be carried out in partnership with Derby City Council and Derby Homes - the housing arm of the city council.
In a statement, Spondon's city councillors Chris Poulter, Jonathan Smale and Nicola Roulstone said: "Some of these proposals can be implemented quicker than others. The ambition is to complete this within the next 12 months, however some parts of the proposal may take slightly longer, so please bear with us."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.