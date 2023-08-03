Derby-based theatre show cancelled after van with entire set stolen

South Yorkshire Police confirmed a theft of a vehicle from Albert Road in Sheffield had been reported."It is believed that a distinctive Ford Transit panel van, with orange lights and a ladder on the roof was taken between 16:00 BST on 12 June and 12:00 BST on 13 June," a spokesperson said."Officers have requested CCTV footage from nearby premises and conducted inquiries to find those responsible."Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force.