Ilkeston: Police close down flat at centre of drug dealing
Police have secured a closure order for a flat in Ilkeston which they said was a "magnet" for drug dealing, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.
Officers said they took action after a string of complaints about the property In Great Northern Close.
Last week magistrates approved the boarding up of the flat for three months, barring anyone from entering until October.
Derbyshire Police said the situation in the area had already improved.
The Erewash Safer Neighbourhood Team said its application, to the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court, had been prompted by complaints about drug dealing, criminal damage, public disorder, threats and intimidation, and noise nuisance at the flat.
PC David Rushton said: "This is a property which had become the go to place for drug dealers and others who have been using it as a base for them to carry out their illegal activities.
"The behaviour seen was totally unacceptable and was having a massive impact on the neighbours and wider community."
The force said the flat was linked to 22 incidents since the start of the year with residents reporting they had been threatened and abused when confronting those responsible.
PC Rushton added: "The closure is the culmination of work by officers over the last seven months in conjunction with the local community and partners to tackle the issues that have been seen.
