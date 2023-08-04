Jacob Crouch: Stepfather jailed for life for 'brutal' baby murder
A man who murdered his 10-month-old stepson in a "brutal" assault has been given a life sentence.
Jacob Crouch was assaulted numerous times in the months leading up to his death, before the final fatal attack by Craig Crouch.
Jacob's mother Gemma Barton was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.
Crouch was told by the judge that he would serve a minimum term of 28 years in prison.
Barton - who was coerced and controlled by Crouch, according to the judge, and had also undergone treatment for breast cancer since being arrested - was given a 10-year prison sentence.
'Acute suffering'
Mr Justice Kerr said Crouch had caused Jacob "intense and prolonged harm".
"Jacob was a happy, smiley bubbly baby who never complained about the horrific treatment he was receiving," he said.
"He had to put up with it, and he did, often with a smile. Even those who never knew Jacob personally will miss him.
"You [Crouch] caused Jacob acute physical and mental suffering.
"You inflicted first bruising, and then fractured ribs, on this little baby. You have not shown any remorse for what you did."
The prosecution said neither parent had given Jacob the care he "needed or deserved".
Prosecutor Mary Prior KC said Jacob had suffered at least 39 fractured ribs, with 22 of these occurring in the week of his death.
He also had "significant" bruising, including to his cheeks, ear and left thigh.
She said Jacob was eventually killed by a "brutal blow or blows to his abdomen", which caused a tear to his bowel, which in turn caused peritonitis.
Forensic pathologist Dr Michael Biggs, who gave evidence at the trial, said he would normally expect to see injuries such as Jacob's in car crash victims or those who had suffered a multi-storey fall.
The seven-week trial at Derby Crown Court heard that Jacob died alone in his cot on 30 December 2020, having suffered a "living hell" at his home in Linton, Derbyshire.
Barton, now 33, had met Crouch, now 39, while she was four months pregnant with Jacob.
The court heard that she had previously been assaulted by Jacob's biological father.
She and Crouch became "very close, very quickly", according to the prosecution, calling Jacob "our little boy" after only a month.
Jacob was then born healthy on 17 February 2020, with Crouch named as his father on the birth certificate.
Could have survived
Mrs Prior said he was assaulted on a regular basis from the age of just four months.
She said Jacob could have survived the final assault that ended his life, if either of the defendants had called for medical help sooner.
They did call 999, claiming they had found Jacob unresponsive in his cot.
However, there were already signs of rigor mortis when paramedics arrived at the couple's home, which suggested Jacob had been dead for much longer than they claimed.
As well as being convicted of murder, Crouch was also convicted of three counts of child cruelty.
Barton was found guilty of one count of child cruelty, in addition to causing or allowing the death of a child.
However, she was cleared of two further counts of child cruelty, as well as a charge of manslaughter, which was an alternative charge to the murder allegation.
