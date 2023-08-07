West Hallam: Man dies after fire breaks out at house
- Published
A man has died after a fire broke out at a house in West Hallam, near Ilkeston, in Derbyshire.
Emergency services were called to Hampton Close in the village at 05:19 BST on Monday to reports the property was alight.
Fire crews arrived to find the fire in a first floor bedroom.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said a woman, in her 70s, had been able to escape from the house but a man, in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.
Fire service group manager David Diggins said: "It is devastating to hear that a man has lost his life following a fire in a house."
"The thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are offered to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time."
He said there were no smoke alarms at the house and he urged people to get them fitted.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.