Smart bins installed in Derbyshire Dales villages
- Published
New hi-tech bins have been installed in several villages in the Derbyshire Dales on a one-year trial basis.
The district council says the "Big Belly Bins" include a compactor that allows them to hold almost five times more waste than a standard litter bin.
They are also programmed to send a message to the council's waste team when they are full and need emptying.
Flagg, Hathersage, Monsal Head, Sheldon and Baslow are among the locations to have received the new technology.
It follows the introduction of the bins in popular Derbyshire tourist spots including Bakewell, Matlock and Matlock Bath.
