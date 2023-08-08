Derbyshire: Motorcyclist killed in A632 crash with car

The crash happened on the A632 between Kelstedge and Chesterfield

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car on a road in Derbyshire.

The man, in his 50s, was riding an orange KTM motorcycle that crashed with a black Ford Galaxy B-Max on the A632 between Kelstedge and Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police was called just before 09:30 BST on Sunday and said the man died at the scene in Matlock Road.

The force wants to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or who had any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

