Derbyshire: Cancer sufferer's mother calls for more research funding
- Published
A woman whose daughter has just months to live is urging people to sign a petition calling for more government funding for brain tumour research.
Hannah Roberts was diagnosed with a glioblastoma a year ago, aged 19.
Her mother Gail Iredale, of Willington, Derbyshire, is campaigning with Brain Tumour Research, which aims to get 100,000 signatories for its petition.
The Department of Health and Social Care said it was investing in infrastructure, workshops and training.
Ms Iredale, 51, is also fundraising for treatment for her daughter.
While researching possible treatments to prolong her daughter's life, she came across DCVax-L, developed for glioblastoma, but it is only available privately.
"I spoke to some experts who said they are looking to get it approved on the NHS within two years, so I thought: 'Right, we need to raise the money to start this treatment,'" she said.
"I'm a realist and I know what we're up against. I'm not living in cloud cuckoo land, but I'm also not giving up easily. There's nothing you love more in the world than your child, and absolutely nothing worse than the prospect of losing them."
The family needs about £150,000 for the treatment and has set up a crowdfunding page, holding raffles and events to try to boost donations, and living a "simple, humble life" in the meantime, enjoying time together.
Ms Iredale said treatments for brain tumours had not improved in decades, and that something had to change.
"I'm supporting the petition from Brain Tumour Research, calling for ring-fenced funding, because the government needs to invest more money into research," she said.
"It needs to support trials into alternative treatments so we can get them on the NHS, and not have to pay privately or go abroad."
Miss Roberts, who had been looking forward to a future with JCB as a welder, has suffered sickness, headaches and nosebleeds, as well as seeing her weight double due to steroids.
Matt Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: "We are sorry to hear about Hannah's diagnosis and the side effects she has had to endure. We're grateful to Gail for supporting our petition and helping to raise awareness.
"For too long governments have put brain tumours on the 'too difficult to think about' pile. Five years after the government announced £40m for brain cancer research, less than £11m has been spent. Patients and families continue to be let down by a funding system that is built in silos and not fit for purpose."
A DHSC spokesperson said: "We've invested in every suitable application made and the funding will continue to be available for further studies to develop new treatments and therapies for brain tumours.
"To encourage further successful applications, we are investing in infrastructure, workshops for researchers and training for clinicians."