Bloodstock festival set to welcome thousands
Tens of thousands of heavy metal fans are expected to attend the Bloodstock Festival over the next four days.
The event, at Catton Park, Derbyshire, will start on Thursday and will be headlined by Killswitch Engage, Meshuggah and Megadeth.
The four day event will include four different stages.
Festivalgoers are again being asked to wear pink clothing in memory of Sylvia Lancaster, mother of murdered Sophie Lancaster.
National Highways have suspended planned overnight road closures on the A38 through Staffordshire as campers arrive today and for festival goers leaving the site each day.
An official shuttle bus service will also operate between the festival entrance and Tamworth train station until Monday.
Drivers are being advised to follow the signs to the festival and not their satellite navigation systems.