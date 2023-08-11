Historic Derbyshire caves restored after graffiti vandalism
A historic monument that was defaced by vandals has been fully repaired.
The Anchor Church, a Grade II-listed site near Ingleby in Derbyshire, is said to be the oldest surviving Anglo-Saxon structure of its kind in the UK.
Graffiti artists daubed it in paint two years ago, damaging the walls and necessitating a restoration project.
Specialist contractors spent three days removing the paint without harming the delicate sandstone underneath.
The caves were at one point thought to be 18th Century follies, but a study in 2021 said they were more likely to be from early medieval times.
An investigator said the site was "probably the oldest intact domestic interior in the UK", and the caves have a legendary association with Saint Hardulph, who is identified with the former Northumbrian ruler King Eardwulf.
Mark Brown, from the Transforming the Trent Valley project, said contractors used a low-pressure steam cleaner, heating water to 150C in order to gently remove the paint.
"It really was like a sauna... very warm, very hot," he said.
Mr Brown said it was important to bring the caves back to how they were and protect them.
"I get that everybody wants to make their mark, but this is the kind of monument that belongs to the nation," he said.
"It's everybody's cultural heritage, it's everybody's history, and that feeds into a sense of identity locally and nationally."
