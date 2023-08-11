Ripley nightclub where Cliff Richard first used stage name in noise row
A nightclub famous for being the first place Sir Cliff Richard performed using his stage name has been branded a noise nuisance by neighbours.
The Regal, in Ripley, Derbyshire was where, in 1958, singer Harry Webb first unveiled his new moniker.
It reopened in July after being closed for several years and the owners have applied to extend its opening hours.
But objections about noise from people living nearby have prompted a licensing hearing on 21 August.
The Regal's ties to Sir Cliff are recognised with a blue plaque on the front of the venue, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The gig on 3 May 1958 was the first time the Living Doll singer used the stage name Cliff Richard instead of his birth name.
Club promoter Harry Greatorex, who ran the programme of gigs at the Regal Ballroom at the time, is also credited with helping him create the name.
The singer went on to become one of the most successful recording artists of all-time with dozens of UK Top 10 hits.
The venue's current owners have applied to extend alcohol sale hours and its opening hours as well as removing the maximum capacity of 550.
However, three neighbours on Nottingham Road have written to Amber Valley Borough Council to formally object to the plans, triggering the licensing hearing.
One said the "thudding bass" heard from the nightclub was a "public nuisance".
Another claimed revellers leaving the venue were causing a din long after the nightclub had shut its doors.
The borough council's licensing committee will have the power to approve or reject the application, or modify it with new conditions including tweaked hours aimed at controlling its operation.
