Whaley Bridge: Police investigate 'unexplained' death of man
The death of a man in his 70s in Derbyshire is being investigated by police.
Officers were called to a home in Goyt Road, Whaley Bridge, at about 13:40 BST on Saturday to reports a man had been found dead.
His death is not being treated as suspicious but "unexplained".
It is believed the man visited a number of pubs in the town on Friday evening, leaving The Cock Pub in Buxton Road at about 23:15.
The man's family has been made aware of his death, Derbyshire Police added.
Det Insp Steve Topham said: "At this time we are not treating the death as suspicious, but as unexplained and we are keeping an open mind.
"We are working hard to trace the man's movements in the last 24 hours before his death, and we would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed a man with injuries or something that didn't seem quite right."
