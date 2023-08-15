Crich Tramway Village has first mother and daughter crew
A mother and daughter have become the first to crew vintage trams together at a transport museum in Derbyshire.
Volunteer tram driver Sarah Brightman first took her daughter Rebecca to Crich Tramway Village when she was only five weeks old.
Rebecca has now qualified as a tram conductor at the age of 16, and hopes to become a driver in the future.
She said volunteering at the museum in Derbyshire had given her a lot more confidence.
"Being here kind of just changed me completely," she said.
"I used to be extremely quiet, even in school I was quiet, until I started conducting here. I've just been talking non-stop."
Crich Tramway Village has had father and son duos before, but has never had a mother and daughter crew until now.
Sarah said she was "thrilled" when her daughter qualified at the museum, which she had visited regularly since she was a baby.
"Probably once a fortnight I'd come up and she would come up with me," Sarah said.
"She would hang around and ride on the trams. It was like a second home to her."
Sarah herself started volunteering as a conductor in 1996, when she was 17.
She became a tram driver in 2001, and Rebecca was born in 2007.
Recalling the first time Rebecca went on a tram, her mother said: "We brought her here, she was five weeks old, she was in a little car seat and she was totally oblivious to everything."
Sarah's 14-year-old son also hopes to become a conductor in two years.
"We as a family like transport," said Sarah.
"We like railways, we like trams, trolley buses, anything. They've all grown to love transport."
