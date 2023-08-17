Newton Solney: Robber who targeted 86-year-old man jailed
A robber spent an 86-year-old man's money on slot games after attacking him in a Derbyshire village.
Police said Stancu Baiaram, 26, grabbed the man from behind and tackled him to the floor before stealing his wallet.
Neighbours alerted police after hearing the victim's screams in Main Street, Newton Solney, on 13 February.
Baiaram, of Edward Street, Burton, Staffordshire, was jailed for three years and four months at Derby Crown Court.
The victim, who died before the sentencing, said the attack had left him feeling "quite anxious".
Followed from bus
Derbyshire Police said CCTV footage from just before the targeted attack showed Baiaram's black Audi A4 parked outside the pub where the victim had enjoyed drinks with friends.
Baiaram followed the victim as he left the pub and walked to get a bus.
He then got in his car and followed the bus through Burton town centre and into Newton Solney.
After the victim got off, Baiaram ran towards him and carried out the robbery.
CCTV then showed him driving back to Burton town centre where he spent two hours playing on slot machines at an arcade.
After being arrested, Baiaram initially denied any involvement but later pleaded guilty to robbery.
He was sentenced on 2 August.
'Targeted'
A victim personal statement said: "It is a short walk home which I have done many times without incident.
"On this occasion I was suddenly attacked from behind and after a struggle my keys, wallet and the contents of which were taken."
The victim said he was left bruised, and his right arm was grazed and bleeding.
"Due to my age I feel as though I have been targeted", he added.
PC Laura McLuckie, who led the investigation, described the incident as an "appalling attack on an elderly man going about his normal business".
"The fact that Baiaram specifically targeted this victim, following him as he got on the bus and then attacking him near his home, before spending the money he stole in a gaming establishment showed a great deal of callousness and pre-planning," she said.
"The victim was understandably left very shaken by what had happened and sadly he died eight weeks after the robbery."
She added the victim had been informed of the charges before he died.
