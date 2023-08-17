Derby: Police seek four potential witnesses in murder probe
Four people have been urged to speak to detectives who began a murder investigation following the death of a man in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said it was called to a report of an attack in Green Lane in the city just after 12:30 BST on 3 July.
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died nearly two weeks later.
The force says the four may have witnessed what happened.
A man, in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed pending further inquiries.
