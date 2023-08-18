Chaddesden: New £12m football hub on track for 2024 opening
Construction work on a new £12m football hub in Derby is running on time and on budget, a council has said.
Three new 3G pitches, a community building and a car park are being built at Chaddesden's Racecourse Park.
Foundation steel structures have been put in place for the new building and tarmac has been laid for the car park.
Derby City Council said the facility, due to be completed in 2024, would address a shortfall of pitch provision in the area.
The site was closed as a racecourse before World War Two but was retained by the council as playing fields.
Derby City Council says the project, which it has co-funded with the Premier League, the FA and the government's Football Foundation, is due to finish in early 2024 as planned.
It is also hoped the new car park will help to solve years of major parking issues at the entrance to the park at St Mark's Road, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Upgrades to an existing football pitch in the park are planned too.
A council spokesperson said: "Football on the grass pitches that aren't affected by the construction is expected to start in September.
"We can't say at the moment exactly when play will start on the new artificial grass pitches."
