Derbyshire: DIY SOS seeks tradespeople for hospice project
- Published
Tradespeople are being sought to take part in a charity build project for TV show DIY SOS.
The programme, along with the BBC's Children in Need, has chosen the Treetops hospice at Risley, Derbyshire, for its Big Build project.
It aims to build a children's counselling and therapy centre in just 10 days next month.
About 130 firms attended a project open day but organisers said they would welcome any more volunteers.
Treetops has been supporting adults with life-limiting conditions for 40 years, and working with BBC Children in Need since 2010 to provide counselling to hundreds of bereaved children and families.
The project is designed to provide a lasting legacy to complement Radio 2 in the Park, a concert in Leicester's Victoria Park, which is taking place on 16 and 17 September.
Presenter Nick Knowles will be joined by BBC Radio 2 presenters and a team of volunteers for the challenge between 11 and 21 September.
Gabby Blackman, the interior designer on the programme, said: "I want those young people who come here in crisis and are standing at that front door and feel like there is no hope to walk in here and be able to talk about their feelings.
"I want them to be supported but actually be feeling safe, feeling warm, like there is light at the end of the tunnel - and this is what this building is going to be about."
Chris Frediani, part of the show's "purple shirts" team, said: "I love this part of the build because you get to meet the people who are committed, the guys who are going to make this build happen - in fact I take their van keys until they sign on the dotted line!
"It is an amazing turnout, it is a great charity and they need this and they need it out of the ground and up and running, and we always need more, so come on a give us a hand."
Simon Bell, from O'Connor Electrical contractors in Derbyshire, said: "The industry is really busy but if it is for a good cause you have to get involved.
"At first the cameras are a bit daunting but you get used to it and if you are concentrating on your work you don't notice them."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.