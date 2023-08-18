Chesterfield: Video of scene where body was found shared online
A man has been arrested after footage showing the scene of where a body was found emerged on social media.
Derbyshire Police said the body was that of a man called Shaun, who was reported missing from the Chesterfield area on Thursday.
His death is not believed to be suspicious.
The suspect, in his 20s, is being held on suspicion of malicious communications and outraging public decency.
The force said anyone in possession of the video should "delete it immediately".
"Any further posting or sharing of the video could result in prosecution," a spokesperson added.
