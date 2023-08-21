Derby: Four arrests after violence at kabaddi match
Four men have been arrested after a large-scale disturbance at a sports event in Derby left four people injured.
Officers were called to a kabaddi match in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston, at 15:50 BST on Sunday.
Derbyshire Police said one person was seriously hurt, adding a large police presence would remain in the area for some time.
The arrested men - 24, 28, 30 and 38 - remain in custody.
They have been held on suspicion of possession of a firearm and violent disorder.
Ch Supt Emma Aldred said: "We are aware of videos of the incident circulating online, we are carrying out investigations in relation to these and I would encourage anyone with footage to send it to us for enquiries to continue.
"Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community, please speak to them if you have any information."
Kabaddi is a field sport originating in India, in which two teams take turns to send a raider to the other's territory, or half, tag members of the opposing team, and return "home" without being blocked by defenders on the other side.
