Nightclub where Cliff Richard debuted stage name wins extension bid
A nightclub with historic ties to Cliff Richard is being allowed to extend its opening hours, despite complaints about thumping music and rowdy customers.
The Regal in Ripley, Derbyshire, was the place where the pop legend - formerly known as Harry Webb - first appeared under his now-famous stage name on 3 May 1958.
Amber Valley Borough Council approved the plans at a licensing hearing.
Club owner Kane Oliver said he would work with neighbours to control noise.
The licensing panel agreed to extend alcohol sale hours from 03:00 to 04:00, and the opening time by half an hour to 04:30, and to remove a maximum capacity restriction of 550.
The maximum capacity will instead depend on what events are being hosted and in line with fire safety guidance and police advice, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
'3am is late enough'
The extension was granted despite complaints from three residents about ongoing noise issues and concerns over anti-social behaviour caused by guests, including repeatedly ringing neighbouring doorbells and throwing kebabs.
Susan Crisp, one of the objecting residents, told Monday's hearing: "It is not about the business itself; it is about the public nuisance being created afterwards.
"We have seen bodies of people strewn all over the floor on some occasions and we are just decent people who feel 3am is late enough."
Fellow objector Christine Garner said she was being disturbed by "everything you can imagine living close to a nightclub".
She said: "We don't want it closed but there are changes that will make the issues better."
The venue voluntarily suggested three measures: a smoking area management policy, a dispersal policy for departing customers and regular noise level checks.
Piers Warne, representing Mr Oliver, said the Regal was "part of the lifeblood of the culture of the area" due to its links to Sir Cliff, which are recognised with a blue plaque on the building.
He said other venues in the town remained closed, and that Ripley needed more "dancing space".
Mr Warne said Mr Oliver had invested more than £100,000 in the Regal, after it closed in 2020, revamping the venue and employing 26 staff.
Later hours and larger capacities were often called for by the national and international acts the venue was aiming to attract, he said.
"Mr Oliver has been in the trade for 11 years and has three other premises, a pub, a bar and a speakeasy and has a very good reputation in the industry," he said.
"Every premises has its ups and its downs and it is how you deal with it that counts. Having a venue like this open makes the town feel dynamic and alive again."
He said the Regal would not be open until 04:00 every night, and "certainly not during the week".
