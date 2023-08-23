Derbyshire: M1 partially reopens after oil tanker fire
Part of the M1 in Derbyshire has reopened after a lorry fire closed the road in both directions.
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28, near Tibshelf services, at about 10:35 BST on Tuesday.
Two of four lanes have reopened on Wednesday morning while emergency resurfacing work is carried out.
The restrictions are expected to remain in place until mid-morning.
National Highways said no delays had been reported on the approach to junction 29 but advised motorists to check their route.
The road was originally closed in both directions but the northbound side reopened at 18:45 BST.
The two southbound lanes remain closed to allow for emergency works to be carried out.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the driver had left the vehicle before crews arrived.
A large plume of black smoke could be seen coming from the motorway.
People living nearby were told to keep their windows and doors shut, and motorists were urged to avoid the area as a result.
The fire service said it had been been supported by crews from Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and East Midlands Airport.
