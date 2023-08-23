Derby: Safety warning after children rescued from river
Two children aged 10 and 14 have been rescued after getting into difficulty in a river.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the River Derwent, close to Darley Abbey Cricket Club, in Derby at 15:41 BST on Wednesday.
Both children were rescued before crews arrived.
Group manager Darren Pick said it served as a reminder of the dangers of open water and the importance of knowing what to do in an emergency.
Mr Pick added: "Open water may look enticing but it is extremely dangerous.
"If you see someone in difficulty, do not be tempted to enter the water yourself to rescue them. Call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service."
