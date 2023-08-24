Staveley: Waterside retail centre and restaurant approved
Plans for a new waterside retail centre with a restaurant and cafe next to a canal basin in Derbyshire have been given the go-ahead.
The Derbyshire County Council project will see 11 commercial units built in the new centre next to Staveley Town Basin on Hall Lane.
The two-storey centre will also include office space and a workshop.
Proposals were unanimously approved by councillors at Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee.
The council hopes the centre, which will be paid for by the government-funded £25.2m Staveley Town Deal regeneration project, will attract visitors to the canal corridor on foot, bicycles, horses or boats, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Good scheme'
Councillor Barry Bingham told the planning committee meeting on Tuesday that he welcomed the development, particularly a new footpath which will be built along Hall Lane.
He said: "I think it's a good development. It's a good scheme and it's long overdue for the footpath along Hall Lane.
"But I do have to say that stretch of road down there is quite dangerous, especially for pedestrians.
"Particularly, in the past walking along Hall Lane and serving the schools down [in] Staveley, so a footpath is most welcome - so I will be supporting this development."
Construction of the canal basin with an access road, a slipway, a canal lock and a bridge was approved in 2010, while restoration of the canal from Eckington Road to Hague Lane towards Renishaw was given the green light two years ago.
The LDRS said a 50-space car park would also be built at the site, as well as 36 covered spots for bicycles.
