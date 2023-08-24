GCSE results 2023: Teen who took exams in cancer recovery gains GCSEs
- Published
A teenager who had two years of school disrupted by treatment for a rare cancer has gained eight GCSEs after just five weeks of studying.
Aged 14, William was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin lymphoma, which severely affected his studies at Netherthorpe School in Derbyshire.
In July, after treatment, William - now 16 - decided to have some fun by arranging a police escort to his prom, before finding out he was in remission.
His mum praised her "determined" son.
After discovering a lump in his neck two years ago, William was diagnosed with a form of the cancer that had never been seen in the UK before and had a nine-hour operation to remove the nodes.
William then captured the attention of his fellow pupils by arranging the police escort, in which he was "arrested" before being "de-arrested" on arrival to his prom night.
Due to how rare the cancer is, William was told he must have an MRI scan every three months.
His GCSE grades included a six in history and a six in geography, both subjects he wants to study for his A-levels at Netherthorpe School sixth form.
"I cannot believe it. I don't even know what to say," William said.
"Only five weeks to be fair and I did it. I'm really happy."
William's mother Helen added: "He's never dared hope that he can make these decisions and then, all of a sudden, he's seen this chance.
"He was determined to give it his best shot and he's certainly done that."
Head teacher at the school in Staveley, Helen McVicar, said William had "fought back and was so determined, committed and dragged himself through that gate".
"I could have cried when I saw him walk in this morning," she said.
"Will is the epitome of resilience."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.