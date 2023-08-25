Derby: Man who shot victim after dispute jailed for 18 years
- Published
A man who shot his victim with a sawn-off shotgun after an argument has been jailed for 18 years.
Tafa Whittaker, then aged 17, shot his 34-year-old victim in the stomach on 14 September 2022 in Ilford Road, in the Mackworth area of Derby.
It followed a dispute on the same evening between the victim, his friend, and a group of youths, including Whittaker, Derbyshire Police said.
Whitakker, now 18, was found guilty of attempted murder in February.
'Truly shocking ordeal'
Whittaker, of Wild Street, Derby, was also found guilty of grievous bodily harm following a two-week trial at Derby Crown Court and sentenced there on Friday.
Det Insp Pete Hundal said: "Whittaker kept a dangerous firearm at his home without fear.
"He brazenly took it out on the streets and caused serious harm to someone who, when faced with such a weapon, would have had difficulty in defending himself.
"The victim suffered extremely serious, life-threatening injuries, had to go through multiple operations, and no doubt will go on to suffer mental trauma from this truly shocking ordeal.
"He has said in his own words that his life will never be the same again."
