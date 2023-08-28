Matlock road to reopen after months of flood defence work
A reopening date for a major road in a Derbyshire town - shut for a year for flood defence works - has been confirmed.
Derwent Way, Matlock, which has been closed since August 2022, will reopen on the evening of 3 September, the county council has said.
The large crane which has been used for the work will leave on Tuesday.
But the adjacent bridge will then close for six weeks while it is converted from a two-way into a one-way route.
A large part of the riverside wall collapsed in February 2022 during storms.
Work to replace and strengthen this embankment was one of a number of road closures which prompted anger from residents and businesses.
And while Derwent Way is reopening, other projects mean the Matlock's roads will still see disruption.
As well as the bridge closing until mid-October, resurfacing work on the A6 where it joins Derwent Way will see the road closed for 4 nights from 26 September.
Diversions for this closure will be signed and will take motorists from Cromford, along the Via Gellia to Winster and then re-joining the A6 at Rowsley.
Additionally, on 6 September Severn Trent are to resume work on water mains along Bakewell Road.
This scheme, running until January, will see one lane closed and traffic lights put in place.
