Matlock: Boy, 17, arrested after man attacked in park robbery
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a man in a Derbyshire park.
Police said five people wearing balaclavas and dark clothes approached two men walking through Hall Leys Park in Matlock at about 23:45 BST on Sunday.
Officers said one of the men was allegedly assaulted and his phone and a vape were stolen.
His phone was damaged and later given back to him, police said.
Police are investigating and have appealed to anyone with information to call 101.
