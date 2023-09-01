School safety zone causing 'crazy' road problems, say residents
Some residents living near a Derby school's road safety area - which has seen hundreds of drivers fined - say it has led to chaos outside their homes.
The School Safe Haven Zone, on Alvaston Street at St John Fisher Primary School, is closed to traffic at pick-up and drop-off times.
But a number of residents just outside the area said it had led to bad parking and dangerous congestion.
The city council said the zone was working but would be reviewed.
The camera-enforced restriction has seen more than 1,700 fines - which can be as much as £70 - issued since it began in February 2022.
Sam Bull, who lives on Grimshaw Avenue on the edge of the zone, said: "It is safer outside the school gates, but on our side of the zone it is worse than ever.
"As we are a cul-de-sac street, every single car that pulls in has to turn around in its own special way. All this happens when the kids are trying to cross to get to the cars that have parked. It's crazy."
A complaint letter seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said: "Outside of the zone, you encounter chaos.
"Drivers can be seen daily completing multiple manoeuvres to turn around; turning into side roads despite their way already being obstructed; pulling out or stopping without indicating or looking; parking on yellow lines, close to junctions, across drives and on footpaths.
"Delivery drivers are unable to access the zone, stopping in the middle of the road and blocking traffic, and parents gesture when other road users do not give them right of way. The parking is spreading to streets further away."
'Health benefits'
The council said the number of drivers fined showed the zone at Alvaston Street and other schools and was working.
A spokesperson said: "We're pleased that the period of issuing warning notices has had a positive effect on driver behaviour, with the majority of drivers not breaching the restrictions for a second time.
"The number of Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) being issued at this location shows an improvement in the number of drivers adhering to the restrictions.
"Reducing the number of vehicles around schools does not just increase safety, but also improves air quality and reduces pollution, providing health benefits to residents and students."
The initial order was set to run for 18 months and Derby City Council confirmed it was considering whether the zone should be made permanent.
