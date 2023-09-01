Inquest hears father had 'possible cardiac event' before fatal crash
- Published
A father and son were killed when their car mounted a barrier, ran along it, then struck a bridge pillar, an inquest has heard.
Simon Hill, 54, possibly had an "acute cardiac event" causing him to lose control of the Bentley Bentayga.
He and his son, 29-year-old Harry Hill, both died at the scene.
The accident happened on the A50 in Derbyshire on 16 April, as they were travelling east towards the Arleston Lane overbridge at Stenson.
Assistant coroner Susan Evans concluded that they died as a result of a road traffic collision.
Describing the collision in the record of inquest, she wrote: "The vehicle moved from lane two into lane one and from there on to the grass verge before then mounting the nearside barrier.
"The position of the vehicle was such that the barrier ran centrally along the underside of the vehicle with the wheels either side, thus depriving the driver of any control over the vehicle.
"The vehicle struck the side of the bridge head on."
The possibility of Simon Hill having had a cardiac event was revealed during a post-mortem examination.
He worked as group managing director of a fleet management company called Total Motion and lived in Woodhouse Eaves in Leicestershire.
His son worked as head of fleet for the family business and lived in Leicester.
A man was arrested in April in relation to a video showing the scene, which was shared on social media.
The 64-year-old, from Burton-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and remains on bail.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.